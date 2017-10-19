Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest sports personality in the world, according to the latest Forbes’ Rich List.

The Real Madrid striker has earned an incredible £70million in the last year, along with picking up another Champions League medal and becoming the inaugural winner of the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

In fact, such is the Portuguese star’s wealth, he is only £1m short of being the most wealthy celebrity on the continent, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling earning £71m in that same period.