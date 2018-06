Ronaldo stole ahead of his marker Karim El Ahmadi to head home Portugal’s opening goal in the fourth minute in Moscow

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his sensational start to the World Cup with the winner as Portugal knocked Morocco out of the tournament.

It took the captain only four minutes to make his mark in the way Morocco had feared, diving to get on the end of a Joao Moutinho cross and planting an unstoppable header into the net.