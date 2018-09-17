Ronaldo Ends Juventus Goal Drought

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday scored his first goal for Juventus as they beat Sassuolo 2-1 to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Ronaldo had failed to score in his first three matches since a €100 million move from Real Madrid, but he came good in style as Juve won a fourth game in succession to remain on top of the table.

He opened his account from close range on 50 minutes and added a second on 65 minutes with a low drilled effort into the corner of the goal.

Khouma Babacar pulled one back for Sassuolo in the final minute before VAR ensured that Juventus finished the game a man down after Douglas Costa was sent off for spitting at Federico Di Francesco.