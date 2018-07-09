Roman Fada Takes Over Atinka FM’s Lunch Time Programme

Roman Fada

Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, popularly known on radio as Roman Fada, has taken over the Atinka Lunch Time programme on Atinka FM as its host.

Roman Fada, who was the host of the mid-morning programme on Atinka FM, indicated that his move to handle the programme is to give him the chance to change the face of afternoon radio in Ghana.

Roman Fada, who has been in the business for over a decade told BEATWAVES that radio is all about creativity and direction. He is the perfect choice for Atinka FM’s launch time programme.

Since his entry into radio, Roman Fada has won the hearts of a myriad of radio listeners in Accra and its environs and has become a household name.

According to him, every radio presenter has his own style of presenting his show, but he believes he has something unique in him that makes him stand tall among his colleagues.

He is also the host of highlife music programme dubbed Tete Nwon on Saturdays from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Roman Fada, in an interview with BEATWAVES, expressed appreciation to his listeners for their unflinching support ever since he took over as host of the show a few weeks ago.

The radio presenter has worked with a number of radio stations like Radio Merqury, Sika FM, among others. He joined Atinka FM three and half years ago and was the host of the station’s mid-morning show time slot, Adwuma Oo.

By George Clifford Owusu