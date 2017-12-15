Rolling Rockets Slip In Nigeria

The Rolling Rickets pose with officials

The much anticipated Skate Soccer International return match between the Rolling Rockets of Ghana and the Kano Pillars of Nigeria hit the Lagos State Stadium in Lagos last Saturday.

In an impressive display, the Kano Pillars beat the Rolling Rockets of Ghana 8-1 to lift the trophy.

Albert Frimpong lauded the efforts of Binatone, Afriglobal Group, the Ghana and Nigeria teams for their support in making the match a success. He added that IFSS as an International Body is always happy to see smiles on the faces of these physically challenged members of our society even though the Ghana Team lost to the Nigerians. He, however, noted that the aim of IFSS is to project this game into a Global Sport.

This match was organized by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) an NGO committed to the development of the physically challenged members of our society (particularly polio victims) through sports in collaboration with BINATONE(the first choice in household electrical and electronic appliances) the title sponsor and AFRIGLOBAL GROUP the match sponsor.