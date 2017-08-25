Robbery Kingpin Busted At Nungua

Prince Kyei, Ishmael Dadzie and Benjamin Okoe. INSET: The recovered items

A 49-year-old businessman, who is alleged to be the sponsor of a gang of suspected armed robbers in their operations, has been arrested.

He allegedly receives the booty and sells to prospective buyers.

The suspect, Benjamin Okoe, was busted after two of his purported sponsored robbers were grabbed in a robbery operation by the Nungua Divisional police.

Various items, including home appliances, bicycles among others, were recovered from Okoe’s shop by the police upon his arrest.

His alleged accomplices are Prince Kyei, 26 and Ishmael Dadzie aka Nana, 26.

Checks at the Nungua police station indicated that on August 18, 2017, police received a complaint from a businessman who operates a drinking bar at Teshie Aduemli that thieves had broken into his bar and stolen his 48-inch Sony and Samsung plasma television sets.

Intelligence led to the arrest of Kyei and Dadzie.

The two suspects were brought to the police station where they confessed that they stole the items but sold them to Benjamin Okoe at GH¢200.

They then led the police to the shop of Okoe where the two television sets were recovered.

The suspects then confessed the various operations they had undertaken at Teshie, Nungua and its environs; and went on to identify some of the robbed items they had sold to Okoe.

While police investigations were ongoing, it came to light that Okoe, even though deals in stolen goods, he also sponsors criminals to attack people and supply him with the stolen items.

“He was being wanted for having sponsored some armed robbers to rob victims and the robbed items sold to him at cheap prices in an earlier operation currently in court,” a police source indicated.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)