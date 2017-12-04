Robbers Shoot PPP Candidate In Offinso

Kwadwo Amoateng

KWADWO AMOATENG, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) 2016 parliamentary candidate for Offinso South in the Ashanti Region, is struggling for his life after he was allegedly shot by some suspected armed robbers in his house.

The robbers reportedly had laid ambush in the PPP parliamentary candidate’s house at Offinso, whilst he (Amoateng) was at work on Thursday, and they opened fire at him when he returned home around 8pm.

The robbers, who were fully-armed, asked Mr Amoateng to surrender the money on him and before he could even utter a word, they shot at him several times and absconded with his bag containing money.

The PPP parliamentary candidate was rushed to the St Patrick Hospital at Offinso and was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) due to the enormity of his injuries.

A top PPP member in Kumasi, who made the disclosure to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, explained that Mr Amoateng, a teacher of Namong Senior High School (SHS), is presently responding to treatment.

She disclosed that Mr Amoateng owns about six mobile money joints within the Offinso South area. She mentioned that she suspect the robbers wanted to rob him of the sales that he made at his mobile money joints during that fateful day.

She indicated that unknown to the PPP parliamentary candidate, three robbers who were armed with offensive weapons had laid ambush in his house whilst he was busy working in town during daytime.

Mr Amoateng, she added, was about opening the door to his room when from behind the three robbers asked him to surrender everything on him “and before he will say a word, they opened fire at him.”

According to her, the unknown robbers who are still at large, shot the PPP parliamentary candidate seven times, and the bullets hit his chest and his right arm.

She revealed that Mr Amoateng is responding to treatment at KATH, adding that the police had been informed about the shooting incident and they are yet to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi