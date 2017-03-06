Robbers Shoot Cop

A POLICEMAN stationed at Upper Jerusalem near Afienya under the Tema Regional Police Command, is battling with his life at the Tema General Hospital for sustaining four gunshot wounds from unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers.

Sergeant Godfred Appiah is in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following the incident which occurred along the Jerusalem-Afienya stretch of the highway Friday evening.

In addition, the uniformed officer’s AK 47 assault rifle was said to have been seized by the suspected robbers.

Daniel Asante, community coordinator of Upper Jerusalem, told DAILY GUIDE that the cop attempted to accost a black Toyota Camry with tinted glasses when the occupants sprayed him with the bullets.

He explained that a motorbike rider alerted the police to stop the vehicle behind him when the occupants, for fear of being arrested, knocked him down from the motorbike.

The coordinator continued that Sergeant Appiah gave the vehicle a hot chase, adding that he tried to open fire upon reaching it when his rifle got jammed.

Mr Asante said the suspected robbers, upon noticing that the cop was struggling with his rifle and was unable to fire, stopped and alighted to open fire on him.

“It was there that the armed robbers shot him four times – one under the chin, on the chest, the upper thigh and then the leg – then one of the robbers stood on him and aimed the gun at his stomach; but his gun did not fire. I think they had run out of bullets,” Asante stated.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, adding that an investigation had been initiated into the incident by her outfit.

According to her, the police were yet to ascertain whether the attackers were armed robbers or not.

She called on the public to furnish the police with information that could lead to their arrests.

From Vincent Kubi, Afienya