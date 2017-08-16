Robbers Raid Hospitals

Eugene Boakye Antwi being briefed by Dr Hamilton

A group of unknown hoodlums have stormed the Maternal & Child Health Hospital in Kumasi and made away with several units of air conditioners.

The theft reportedly happened during the night when the medical facility, which is the oldest hospital in the Ashanti Region, was very quiet.

The robbers (still at large) took advantage of a short wall at the hospital, scaled over it and took away the units of air conditioners.

The case was disclosed when Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, where the hospital is located, visited the hospital.

Dr Kofi Boah Hamilton, Medical Superintendent of Maternal & Child Health Hospital, disclosed that the theft occurred some few months ago.

He complained bitterly about the difficulties that the hospital encounters in the hands of robbers, saying, “They take advantage of the short wall here.”

Dr Hamilton disclosed that drainage, pollution, a short wall, squatters and accessibility are the major problems facing the medical facility, urging the MP to assist.

Eugene Boakye Antwi, who was touring the hospital to know their challenges, expressed concern over how robbers were worrying the hospital.

He stated that in due time, he would use his share of the MPs share of the NHIS Fund to carry out projects that would help solve problems at the hospital.

Mr Boakye Antwi, who is the Deputy Minister for Works & Housing, also entreated the Ministry of Health (MoH) to come to the aid of the hospital.

He mentioned that the visit to the hospital formed part of his decision to visit the nook and cranny of the constituency to be abreast with problems in the area.

Mr Boakye Antwi stated that it is his vision to play leading roles to transform Subin in order to make it the envy of all.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi