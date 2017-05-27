Robbers Kill 10 At Tatale

Obore Kumayi Gabuja John

Overlord of the Sanguli Traditional Area of the Northern Region, Obore Kumayi Gabuja John, his sub-chiefs and elders have expressed disappointment and disgust at the way the police in the district have handled the recent armed robbery incident that took place at Tatale.

At about 4:00 pm, on 21st May, suspected armed robbers, numbering about eight, attacked businessmen and women at the Tatale market, fired gunshots and reportedly killed 10 people at Sanguli.

The people in the Konkomba communities were quickly informed through phone calls and they resolved to protect themselves against the reckless shootings by the suspected armed robbers, which resulted in the exchange of fire and killing of the residents and some of the robbers.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Obore Kumayi Gabuja John said it was shocking and disappointing that the police who have the constitutional duty to protect lives and properties of Ghanaians, were first informed but they failed to respond appropriately to forestall the incident.

According to him, even when they came later, they were seen as mere spectators of the incident and when they were questioned, they said they lacked logistics to defend the people when some of them were losing their lives.

The overlord appealed to the government to create more police stations and barriers on major roads such as the Tatale-Nahuyili and the Tatale-Tatindo roads.

“We are also appealing to the government, the religious groups and all the benevolent individuals to come to the aid of the deceased families,” the overlord entreated.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tatale