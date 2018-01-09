Robbers Gun Down Man, 26, At Kasoa

The victim, identified as Ebenezer Asare, met his untimely death when he tried to raise an alarm after seeing the robbers.

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by some unknown assailants during an alleged robbery attack on a pastor and his family at Kasoa.

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by some unknown assailants during an alleged robbery attack on a pastor and his family at Kasoa.

An Assembly member of Awutu Senya East, Mr Jones Kwarteng, who responded to distress calls from the victims and some neighbours, told the Daily Graphic that the incident occurred around 11:30 p. m. last Friday at Kasoa Otamens.He said the pastor and his wife, who do not want to be identified for personal reasons, went for a church service and returned home about 10 p.m. on that Friday.

While they were getting ready to go to bed they heard someone banging on the door.

Shooting

“When the banging intensified, the victims asked the people what they wanted and one of them is said to have responded that they were there to kill the pastor and his wife,” Mr Kwarteng said.

The robbers were four in number.

Asare, who was the son of an elder in the pastor’s church and lived in a room close to the pastor’s room, is said to have come out of his room and started shouting to raise an alarm about the robbers.

The assembly member said the suspected robbers, who were then firing shots indiscriminately, shot Asare and killed him instantly.

Looting

The suspected robbers then broke into the pastor’s room.

According to Mr Kwarteng, the pastor and his wife laid prostrate pleaded with the robbers to spare their lives.

The robbers, who demanded money, allegedly took the wedding rings of the couple, some unspecified amount of money, a lap top and a Toyota corolla saloon car belonging to the couple.

The operation, according to eye-witnesses, lasted for about 45 minutes.

The Kasoa District Police later visited the scene to assess the situation and also took the body of the deceased to the Police Hospital.

The police have mounted a search for the culprits but no arrests have been made so far.

-DailyGraphic