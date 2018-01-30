Robber Lynched In K’si

A mob has lynched a suspected armed robber in his early 30s who stabbed a woman in his attempt to rob her in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The mob lynched the suspected hoodlum at Race Course in Kumasi last Wednesday, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

The unidentified armed robber and his colleagues stormed the Race Course area to embark on a robbery operation.

In the course of the operation, a certain woman was reportedly stabbed in the stomach by the armed robber without any justification.

The armed robber’s wicked action infuriated the people at the scene who pounced on him.

They subjected the armed robber to severe beatings, which made the hoodlum very weak, sources disclosed.

The irate residents later tied the suspect to a pole and stoned him continuously until he gave up the ghost.

The paper gathered that the death of the armed robber was reported to the police who stormed the scene.

The lifeless body of the armed robber had been deposited at the morgue.

The injured woman is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi