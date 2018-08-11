Robber Arrested In Action At Gbawe

The Odorkor District Police have apprehended one out of three suspected armed robbers, who allegedly attacked a house at Gbawe Gonse and stabbed the occupants in their attempt to rob them of their money and belongings.

Issah Iddrisu, 26, was arrested with a knife, gun and 20 rounds of ammunition.

He is currently in the custody of the Odorkor District Police Command assisting in investigations.

His two accomplices have been declared wanted by the police.

An eyewitness told the paper that the incident occurred on August 2, 2018 around 8:30pm.

She said the armed robbers first attacked the complainant’s wife who had arrived home from work in an unregistered vehicle around 8:30pm.

Iddrisu, who was the first to scale the wall, immediately attacked the complainant’s wife who had alighted from her car.

The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and asked her to surrender all her money and mobile phones.

The complainant, who was then in the bathroom, heard the unusual noise and immediately moved outside to rescue his wife.

The complainant attacked the suspect from behind, overpowered him and kicked the gun from his hand.

The suspect’s accomplice, who also scaled the wall into the house, immediately took the gun and pulled the trigger of the gun which did not fire.

They stabbed the complainant in the chest and inflicted knife wounds on his wife and daughter but neigbours called the police for assistance.

Sensing danger, Nicholas left the scene immediately.

The police immediately apprehended him and took him to the police station for questioning.

A source at the Odorkor District Police Command, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, said the three victims were given hospital forms to seek medical attention.

The source said during interrogations, Iddrisu confessed that he and his two accomplices stormed the house but one person was waiting in a taxi outside the house.

The source indicated that the police are currently on the heels of Nicholas, adding that the knife and gun would be used as exhibits in court.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey