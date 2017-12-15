Road Accidents: Over 271 People Died In Accra Within 11 Months

More than 271 people have died in Accra through road accident between January and November this year, statistics from the MTTD has revealed. This figure has seen a dramatic increase by 58 deaths from that of last year. The statistics showed there has been a dramatic increase in the number of accident cases recorded within the period compared to the same period last year. Indiscipline among drivers and pedestrians has been identified as the major cause of these accidents. Speaking at the signing of memorandum of understanding between the city of Accra and the Accra Symphony Orchestra in Accra, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah described the motor accidents as a health issue that threatens the foundation of society and ought to be treated with all the seriousness it deserves. He said the high rate of death through road accident in Accra alone is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. He said over 2,000 personnel of MTTD have been deployed with logistics within Accra, to deal ruthlessly with the careless drivers. By Frederick Clarence Williams|3news.com|Ghana

Source: 3news