RLG Owes Gov’t GHS6m- Says A-G Report

The 2015 Auditor-General’s report has cited RLG Company Limited for defaulting in supplying laptops per a contract, despite receiving full payment for it.



In line with the policy of promoting indigenous Ghanaian businesses, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation entered into an agreement with RLG Communications Ltd. to produce and distribute 103,181 pieces of laptops at a total cost of GHS51, 257, 500.00. Out of the total, RLG supplied and distributed 90, 448 pieces, leaving a balance of 12, 733 pieces worth GHS6, 366, 875.00.



Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, 22 September, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, said several efforts to retrieve the money or the remaining laptops have been in vain.



“We paid for 12, 733 pieces of Better Ghana laptops costing GHS6, 366, 875.00 and the Ministry, in a letter to RLG in April 28, 2015, we asked the company to supply the outstanding laptops and they have not yet supplied.



“Again, in a letter to RLG on the 26th of January this year, we requested the company to either supply or pay for the computers that they have not supplied and this has not yet been done.



“The company wrote to us on the 27th of July, indicating that they have supplied all the computers, but we, however, wish to inform the committee that, that is not the case; the company has not supplied 12, 733, these are still outstanding,” Prof Frimpong-Boateng said.

-Classfmonline