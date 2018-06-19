Rison Condemned Over Half-Naked Photos 

Rison and the lady in one of the controversial photos

Rison, a Ghanaian-Nigerian musician, is receiving condemnation over cover photos for his new single titled ‘Feeling’.

The single was released together with a video on Monday on various online platforms, including YouTube.

But its cover photos were released earlier over the weekend on some social media platforms. It had Rison posing with a half-naked lady in bikini. The lady didn’t show her face rather her buttocks to the camera.

Many people have condemned the photos’ artistic expression, saying it wasn’t necessary. Also, others said Rison took inspiration from fellow musician, Lord Paper, who has become known for using obscene images to promote his music.

The new song was inspired by the feeling of being cheated on; and it is expected to win new music lovers for Rison.

Born Anthony Rison Enyie Okai, Rison is a Ghanaian-Nigerian recording artiste, songwriter and performer.

Born into an entertainment family, his dad was a musician and his mother was a third runner-up in the 1988 Miss Ghana edition. It is, therefore, not surprising he chose music as his career.

A visionary with a passion for music, Rison started off his journey in music at an early age of six; he was very involved in talent shows and school performances which got him noticed at a very early age by his peers.

Rison and his family later moved to Queens, New York, where he participated in modeling, dancing, among others, but never lost his tenacity for music.

He got into the music scene singing R&B songs.

Rison currently resides in Atlanta Georgia, where he’s working on his debut album. He remains independent, releasing his music through his label, After Dark Music, which he co-founded with his brother. His debut single ‘Bedroom Bully’ was released in November 2015, ‘Falling In Love’ in October 2015, ‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ featuring Pappy Kojo in January 2016 to rave reviews.

In February 2016, he released ‘Maradona’ (Oya) and ‘Shor Onaabu’ produced by BeatMonsta.

Rison is considered a multi-faceted artiste because of various music styles he possesses. His style of music can be called Afro-R&B and Afro-pop with an R&B touch.