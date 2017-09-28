Rio Hails Kane

Harry Kane

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane is close to being on a level with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former defender Rio Ferdinand.

Kane was in excellent form on Tuesday night as his hat-trick sealed a 3-0 away victory over APOEL Nicosia.

His display caught the attention of former England and Manchester United central defender Ferdinand, who was appearing as a pundit on BT Sport’s Champions League highlights show.

‘Those kind of stats are up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,’ he said when asked to comment on Kane’s record of six hat-tricks for Tottenham in 2017.

He added: ‘He’s quickly letting people know that he is here to stay. A couple of seasons ago, everyone was asking if he could repeat his first two seasons by getting 20-plus goals.

‘He’s scoring all types of goals. He’d be a nightmare to play against at centre half.’