Rihanna Tweets At World Leaders For $3.1billion To Fund Education

Rihanna

In a bid to raise $3.1 billion to fund education for children in the world’s poorest countries, celebrated pop star Rihanna has been tweeting at leaders of Western powers, including the United Kingdom, France and Australia, asking them to pledge support.

Rihanna is attending an international education summit in Dakar, Senegal.

Over the past few years, the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer has been working with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) through her Clara Lionel Foundation to fund education for girls in Africa, the Caribbean and America.

The GPE Financing Conference is co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

There had been media reports that religious groups in Senegal accused Rihanna of being a member of the infamous Illuminati and was, therefore, unwelcome in the country.

–Africanews.com