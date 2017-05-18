Ridge Hospital Phase 2 To Begin

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has hinted of the continuation of the second phase of the Ridge Hospital.

Mr Agyemang-Manu disclosed that the continuation of the ultra-modern 420-bed hospital project, started by the former government, was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of building on his predecessors’ performance.

“His government will in the next few months commence the processes of securing the appropriate funding to commence the construction of the phase 2 to achieve the full functionality of the envisaged development,” he said.

The minister, however, acknowledged that it was going to be a huge task due to the current financial situation the nation has been plunged into.

Mr Agyemang-Manu was speaking at the public opening of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, a world-class medical facility with catchment areas, including Nima, Maamobi and other places.

The main components of the first phase include the under listed medical and non-medical facilities. The other components are 420 beds and made up of mostly civil workers, mechanical and electrical works covering the following areas like 24 hour surgery, imaging department, delivery unit, accident and emergency, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), intensive care unit (ICU), emergency ICU, burns and delivery DHU.

The phase two will consist of the expansion of the first phase to make the total project a 620-bed facility, with an additional 42 staff housing units.

He said government will in due course engage key stakeholders to develop comprehensive structures and sustainable management practices towards the growth for other hospitals.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director General, Ghana Health Service (GHS), in his remarks, was hopeful the new hospital will add to the effort in maternal and child mortality reduction in the country particularly, the Greater Accra Region.

He urged the hospital’s management to make customer care a priority in order for it to meet the expectations of clients.

Ambassadors of United States and France, Robert Jackson and Francois Pujolas, who graced the occasion, expressed their satisfaction with the partnership between their countries and Ghana, which has resulted in the health facility.

They were optimistic the edifice would not only strengthen the relationship between the countries but also improve the health of Ghanaians.

The Ridge Regional Hospital upgrade was funded by US-Exim Bank and HSBC, designed by Perkins and Wills, supervised by CIMU-MoH/AECOM/CAPEX and built by Bouygues Bâtiment International (BBI).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri