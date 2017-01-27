Ridge Church School Marks 60th Milestone

Afua Dake addressing the journalists at the press launch

THE RIDGE Church School, Accra, is set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its establishment as an interdenominational school primarily intended for Christian children.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration launch of the School on Thursday in Accra, Headmistress of the Ridge Church School, said since its inception in 1957 with about 33 children, the school has grown today and its pupils’ population has increased steadily to 976.

“Looking back, I dare say many are the success stories throughout the decades of learners who have passed through this institution,” she said while touching the journey of the school over the last six decades.

“In Ridge Church School, we believe in providing holistic education that prepares the learners for life. We believe education must touch the Head, the Heart and the Hands,” according to her.

Touching on the activities lined-up for the year-long celebration, the Headmistress indicated that there will be a Sponsored Walk, Funfair and Sports Day Programmes, Drama Night, Homecoming of the alumni and finally the climax in July 2017 which will be the Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr. Emily Onuoha told the media that the school was targeting a total of about GH¢ 575,000 for the celebration and thus pleaded with the alumni and corporate organizations to donate to make the celebration possible.

According to her, the school has decided to build a computer laboratory for the Lower Primary Department as well as provide an alternate source of power for the school as part of activities to mark the celebration.

“This is a noble change we ought to keep. Thus, I entreat all and sundry – all stakeholders present: the school board, the PTA, and old students, teachers and the media – to think of innovative ways to assist generate funds for this course,” she pleaded.

Brief Background

The Ridge Church School situated on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue and Guinea Bissau Road is one of Ghana’s interdenominational schools.

It was established initially for the children of the expatriate members of the church and opened for the first time on January 13, 1957, with 33 pupils. Since its inception, the School has been the child of the Accra Ridge Church.

BY Melvin Tarlue