I Am The Richest Boxer …Game Boy

Emmanuel Tagoe (Middle)

Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe’ has claimed that he is the richest Ghanaian boxer currently.

According to the reigning IBO Lightweight champion, there is no boxer in Ghana that is richer than him.

“I want to say this on record, I’m the richest boxer in Ghana,” Tagoe told Happy FM.

“In terms of money, no boxer in Ghana currently can compare himself to me because Asamoah Gyan and Baffuor Gyan are behind me.”

Tagoe is being promoted by Baby Jet Promotions, a promotional outfit owned by Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The Jamestown native on January 27th will be making his first defense of his IBO lightweight title.

He won the belt in December 2016 when he defeated South Africa’s Mzonke Fana to win the strap.