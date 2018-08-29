Rice Processing Plant For Karaga

Alhassan Yabdow addressing participants at the town hall meeting

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Karaga, Alhassan Yabdow, says government will support Samak Farms at Yemokaraga in the district to establish a rice processing plant by December this year as part of the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative.

According to Mr Yabdow, out of the 5,000 acres of land acquired, the company would cultivate rice, maize and soyabeans on about 2,500 acres this year.

He indicated that the establishment of the plant would create employment opportunities for the teeming youth in the district.

The successful implementation of the project would help reduce post-harvest losses and add value to rice.

President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the district purposely to assess Samak Agribusiness Farms at Yemokaraga as part of efforts being made to promote the 1D1F policy.

The DCE disclosed this at a town-hall meeting recently at Karaga.

He stated that the district was adjudged the best in the Eastern Corridor because it has not recorded chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts.

As part of efforts to run an inclusive government and consider persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups, the district provided 47 PWDs with capital to expand their businesses to improve their household incomes.

One Village, One Dam

A total of 10 communities have been selected for the project in the district.

They include Tong, Langogu, Sung, Pishegu, Zankali, Yemokaraga, Zogu, Zandua and Nayooni.

The Karaga DCE hinted that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) has successfully conducted interviews for 350 applicants in the Karaga District.

“The posting will be done very soon and by October, the newly-recruited NABCO personnel shall begin work.”

From Eric Kombat, Karaga