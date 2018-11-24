Ribeiro Tunes Drops ‘Cool Jams In Jamestown’

Ribeiro Tunes

Fast-rising music artiste Ribeiro Tunes has released his first major project dubbed ‘Cool Jams In Jamestown’.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the artiste explained that the song is aimed at presenting a different picture of the colonial township of Jamestown in the minds of his listeners.

He said, “When people think of Jamestown, the thought that lingers in their minds is the town with the gigantic lighthouse whose people are only versed in danceable tunes and traditional songs.”

However, the ‘Cool Jams In Jamestown’ is to prove to people that cool subtle tunes can also be birthed from there, he added.

The EP features other equally talented artistes such as Supa Gaeta, Kliff Wonder and Snipez and is produced by CheChe da Lyricist.

The song is available for download and streaming on Aftown.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio