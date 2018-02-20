Rex Remembers James Adjaye

FLASHBACK: James Adjaye in action

Sports Business Consultant Magnus Rex Danquah has joined the growing list of football faithful to pay glowing tribute to James Adjaye, formerly of Asante Kotoko and the Real Republicans.

To Rex Danquah, the legendary player who graced the turfs of both the Gold Coast and Ghana was one of the greatest players Ghana has produced.

Described as peerless by his playmates; Wilberforce Mfum, Rev. Osei Kofi, James Adjaye passed on, on February 10 at a ripe age of 90 in his sleep.

At the launch of the new logo for Rising Star Africa Promotions recently in Accra, Rex Danquah called for a minute’s silence in the playmaker’s honour.

The legend, whose one-week observation was held yesterday in Ashanti New Town (Manhyia) played alongside soccer greats like CK Gyamfi, Baba Yara, Ofei Dodoo, Asebi Boakye, Kwame Adarkwa, Ben Kusi, Salisu, Fred Akuffo, among others.

Mfum said in an interview that “It will be unfortunate for anyone to compare any Ghanaian footballer to James Agyei. He was my teammate so I know what I’m talking about. His qualities, as a footballer, is rare.”

He left behind his wife, Mary and 12 children( eight females and four males)

From The Sports Desk