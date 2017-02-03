Rev Obodai Sai Inducted

Rev Daniel Amoako Nyarko (2nd right) praying for Rev Maxwell Johnson Obodai Sai (2nd left) with Rev Philip Anna-Nai rendering supports. With them is Mrs Obodai Sai

Reverend Maxwell Johnson Obodai Sai was on Sunday, January 29 inducted into office as the Ga West Mission Field Coordinator at the Ebenezer Congregation of the Ga West Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) in Accra.

For the past six years, Rev Obodai Sai, who doubles as the Amasaman District Minister, has been in the ministry shouldering various responsibilities, including his role as District President of the Young People’s Guild (YPG).

In a brief address after the induction ceremony- officiated by Rev Daniel Amoako Nyarko, Chairman of the Presbytery – Rev Obodai Sai, who headed 12 congregations at Asofaa, a suburb of Accra, enjoined members of the church in the presbytery to cooperate with him to succeed.

He admitted that there are a lot of challenges that he would have to encounter, but he was emphatic and optimistic that with the support of everybody, he would make a lot of breakthroughs.

Rev Obodai Sai claimed work had already begun for the establishment of more preaching points and congregations in the Ga West Presbytery, adding that Christians must not fear anything, except God because with Him (God) all things are possible.

Preaching the sermon earlier, Rev Daniel Amoako Nyarko, dilating on the spiritual meaning of the beatitudes, said there are a lot of blessings in sacrifices, maintaining that the blessings are not related to the materialistic world systems but rather spiritual.

He said being poor in spirit implies that one cannot do anything positive or meaningful without the Lord; and those who mourn (in spirit) are those who are ill at ease over the atrocities of the world and therefore intercede through fervent prayers.

Such people, Rev Amoako Nyarko noted, are meek and gentle.

“We need to be humble everywhere we find ourselves, even if people do not agree with us on the stands we take,” he entreated.

According to him, God demands that the fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, fruitfulness, gentleness and self-control – be manifested in the daily undertakings of people, especially Christians.

“We are supposed to be peacemakers; where there is chaos we should ensure that peace prevails. Ghana needs people who are sincere in all their deliberations, and we as Christians must always show the way,” Rev Daniel Amoako Nyarko charged.

He implored the congregation to support Rev Obodai Sai in prayers and in kind to enable him carry out his duties effectively.

By Peter Atiemo