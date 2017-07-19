Rev. Korankye Ankrah Clears Air

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International has clarified excepts of a sermon he preached that generated public debate about the people of Denkyira-Obuasi being cursed.

The Apostle General,making clear the portion of the sermon he believes have been quoted out of context, said “In doing an exposition on Galatians 6:7 and with the support of other biblical texts, I made reference to the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Mahama in the context of the impact of how our actions as individuals, communities and as a nation affect our lives and our generations.”

He said the word of God makes it clear that when a good seed is sown it bears fruits of blessings likewise when bad seeds are sown misfortune is reaped.

“Therefore if I sow the seed of killing a leader I may reap the harvest of not being able to produce leaders,” he explained.

Rev. Ankrah quoting from Genesis 4:1-12 said when Cain shed the innocent blood of Abel, God responded with an enquiry and pronounced a curse thereafter.

“This will be true for every case where innocent blood is shed whether by mob action or by individuals. As such as a nation we must take cognizance of the fact that our present actions will undoubtedly have an effect on not just ourselves but also on our children and children’s children,” he said.

He therefore noted that at all cost, the opportunity for true repentance, in the sincerity and integrity of the heart to seek forgiveness from God,correct wrongs where possible and make reparations where necessary in order to avert any misfortune that might be harvested due to the negative seeds sown through words or conduct must be given.

“I wish to categorically state that my statements were not meant to release a curse on the town of Denkyira – Obuasibut to bring to theattention of the community and the nation what is biblically true;that in life we do reap what we sow,” he said.

He also stated that God is a God of mercy who is willing and able at all times to forgive sins if true repentance is shown.

“The blood of Jesus is able to cleanse us from all our sins, irrespective of the kind of sin; as individuals, as communities and even as a nation.”

“I therefore stand by my proposed road map of atonement and restoration for the people of Denkyira-Obuasi. If the people would humble themselves and earnestly seek the face of God through prayer and fasting every curse that their unfortunate action might have attractedto the community would be averted,” he added.

“if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” –

2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV)

As a Prophet of God, it is my divine duty to call the nation to order under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and I do this with full knowledge that I am also accountable to God,” he stated.