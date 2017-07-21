Rev Eddy Eyison Set To Drop Latest Album

Rev Eddy Eyison

Gospel musician Rev Eddy Eyison is back on the music scene with his new 12-track CD album which will be released in August this year.

Titled ‘Great Mercy, the much-awaited gospel album has been equipped with songs such as ‘Change My Life’, ‘Jesus Win Am Again’, ‘Time Of Reward’, ‘Shine, Adey Call Am Again’, among others.

The album which features gospel giants such as Celestine Donkor, Princess Nightingale from Nigeria, Sam Dupey and Nana Yaw Boakye is made up of praise and worship songs.

On the album, he revealed that he is praising God for the wonderful things He has done in his entire life, especially throughout his musical career.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, he said, “My music is the word of God, and it is meant to encourage, admonish and transform the lives of people. It’s not all about money, but people getting saved, is my priority.”

“The songs are inspirational, danceable, encouraging and above all soul winning. The album is full of anointed-filled tracks,” he underscored.

Known for his creative and unique style of delivery, Rev Eddy Eyison, who hinted that most of the songs on the album have mid-tempos with good rhythms, believes his latest album would be loved by all because of the huge investment he has made into it.

“I have never disappointed my fans since I started my music career and this album will be no different. I brought ‘Agape Love’ in 2002 which was a massive hit and then ‘So Me Mu’ in 2004 and now ‘Great Mercy’ in 2017 which is also mind-blowing,” he told BEATWAVES.

The gospel artiste expressed his gratitude to all who have supported his music career and made him who he is today.