Rev. Eddy Eyison Returns ‘Total Recovery’

Rev. Eddy Eyison

Gospel artiste Rev. Eddy Eyison has released the official video for one of the hit songs, ‘Total Recovery’, on his latest 12-track album titled ‘Great Mercy’.

The music video which was directed by Nii, a seasoned Ghanaian music video director, was shot on some selected locations in Accra, including Weija.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, Rev. Eyison disclosed that he ventured into the gospel industry because he is passionate about using gospel to promote the teachings of Jesus Christ and also bring people closer to Ghana.

“I love music and will always use my music to promote the teachings of Christ. A lot of people listen to music and I believe with good and inspiring gospel music you can get closer to people with the word of God,” he said.

According to him, all the songs on his yet-to-be released album carry very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians and strengthening men of God to be bold in sharing the gospel with people.

He mentioned that album which features gospel giants such as Celestine Donkor, Princess Nightingale from Nigeria, Sam Dupey and Nana Yaw Boakye is made up of inspiring praise and worship songs.

Some of the songs on the album are ‘Change My Life’, ‘Jesus Win Am Again’, ‘Time Of Reward’, ‘Shine, Adey Call Am Again’, among others.