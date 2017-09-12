Rev Eddie Eyison Out With ‘Our God’

Rev Eddie Eyison

Rev Eddie Eyison of the Royalhouse Chapel has released the official video for the hit track, ‘Our God’, on his latest 12-track album titled ‘Great Mercy’.

The music video features upcoming gospel star, Fiky. It was shot and produced by Red Apple Motion and directed by Nii.

According to Eddie’s management, Starbiz Entertainment, the music video which is yet to be aired on the local television networks in the country is carefully packaged to promote the artiste’s brand and his albums on the market.

“It’s important to give gospel music lovers and all my fans who patronise my works a world-class inspirational music video production,” Eddie Eyison told BEATWAVES.

With three albums to his credit, Rev Eyison’s hit song (‘Our God)’ is a dynamic blend of urban contemporary gospel and hip-hop.

He also revealed that Starbiz Entertainment has started negotiations with some of the television stations to premiere the video on their networks.

The gospel artiste added that the music video is currently available on YouTube and other social media sites.

By George Clifford Owusu