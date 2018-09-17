Rev Denzel & HBM Out With ‘Ayeyi’

Rev. Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh

I will praise You, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will show forth (recount and tell aloud) all Your marvelous works and wonderful deeds!

– Psalm 9:1

What shall we render to the Lord for all his mercies? Our praise, our wholehearted offering to Him. We cannot exhaust our praise to God, and we join creation to give God our honest AYEYI (meaning praise in the Ghanaian dialect, Twi).

Rev. Denzel and HBM came out with another classic praise song dubbed AYEYI, on the 14th of September, 2018. This song emanates from a place of sincere gratitude for the goodness of God, honouring his faithfulness and mercies throughout the years. In the good and bad times, he still remains God, and we are encouraged do give him praise from the depths of our hearts. Let’s praise Him for the great things, the small ones and everything in between, as we join in with Rev. Denzel and HBM to give God our honest AYEYI!

AYEYI is available on the Aftown music website, and will be out on other music outlets soon. Keep an eye out for updates!

Follow the link below to download Ayeyi by Rev:

https://efie.co/MOWro.

Denzel and HBM. Anticipate God’s goodness as you praise him for all he’s done and is about to do. GIVING GOD OUR HONEST AYEYI!