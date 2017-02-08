The Return Of Rev Eddie Eyison

Rev Eddie Eyison

Gospel artiste Rev Eddie Eyison is set to release his third album titled ‘Great Mercy’.

His yet-to-be released album features gospel giants such as Celestine Donkor, Princess Nightingale from Nigeria, Sam Dupey and Nana Yaw Boakye. It contains 10 inspiring and danceable tracks.

The title track, ‘Great Mercy’ is a mid-paced tune which has very contemporary soothing sounds that is bound to be enjoyed by every music lover.

“The album has not been officially launched, and yet the feedbacks and anticipation from the fans who had the opportunity to listen to some of the songs are unbelievable,” Rev Eyison told BEATWAVES.

The gospel artiste has been in the gospel music industry for the past two decades. He is also a senior pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel in Accra.

He stated that before the launch of the album in May, three singles will be released as promotional songs to market the album, adding that a beautiful music video for the song titled ‘Great Mercy’ featuring Celestine has already been shot.

“The Lord deserves to be praised for strengthening and giving me this gift of singing to touch the lives of souls. I want to use this opportunity to assure my fans that the dwindling Ghanaian gospel music industry will resurrect by the power vested in my songs through the power of the Holy Spirit,” Rev Eddie Eyison added.

By George Clifford Owusu