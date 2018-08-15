Return Our Cars – EC Orders Amadu Sulley

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has requested former deputy chair of the Commission, Amadu Sulley, to return some vehicles in his possession which belongs to the election management body.



A letter dated Wednesday, 15 August 2018, signed by Director of Administration at the EC, Christian Owusu Parry, said: “I have been directed to ask you to return the two vehicles currently in your possession to the Commission”.



The release added the details of the vehicles and identified the cars as a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GN 2147 – 13 and Audi A6 saloon car with registration number GX 863 – 15.



Mr Sulley was removed from office on grounds of established incompetence and misbehaviour.



This is because the Chief Justice’s Committee set up to probe him and two others, found out that, he embarked on illegal transfer of votes and defied all known prudent financial administration practices, leaving room for misapplication of funds the EC raised from organising primaries for the two main political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

-Classfmonline