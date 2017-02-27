Return AFCON Jeep Now! …Nana Fitz Tells Ayariga

Nana Fitz

Experienced football administrator Nana Fitz has made a passionate appeal to President Akufo Addo to as a matter of urgency retrieve the 4×4 Jeep handed as reward to the Black Stars from former Minister Mahama Ayariga.

The former Cornerstone boss has questioned why the ex-Sports Minister should benefit from the booty although he was not a member of the technical team as well as the playing body.

According to Nana, the former Sports Minister use of the brand new four by four is a clear case of abuse of state property, and must therefore return it with immediate effect.

He said in an interview that “I see no reason why Ayariga should be a beneficiary of the vehicle meant for the playing body and the technical team. I think he should in all sincerity return it as a matter of urgency.”

“I am appealing to President Akufo Addo to speed up the process of retrieving the vehicle from Ayariga to serve as an example and to ensure that it is not repeated in the future.”

“It was meant for the players and the technical team so why should he benefit from the booty, must he take advantage of the situation because he was the Minister at the time? I think we shouldn’t encourage such anomalies.”

The issuing out of the fresh Jeep as a reward package for the losing finalists of the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) generated intense public outcry.

The Bawku Central MP has recently come under pressure following his bribe allegation.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum