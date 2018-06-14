Retraction, Apology To Inusah Fuseini

Western Publications Limited, publishers of DAILY GUIDE and owner of the internet portal www.dailyguideafrica.com, Fortune Alimi, Editor of DAILY GUIDE and Eric Kombat, reporter of DAILY GUIDE, would like to apologize unreservedly to Honourable Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency and retract the publications made on the 3rd day of October 2016 under the headline, ‘Minister blows GH¢80,000.00 on Shatta Wale.’

The said publications alleged that Honourable Inusah Fuseini had paid the sum of GH¢80,000.00 to popular artiste Shatta Wale to perform at a campaign launch in Tamale.

The publications were untrue, without any basis whatsoever and ought not to have been published.

We hereby retract the false publications completely and render an unqualified apology to Honourable Inusah Fuseini for the embarrassment, scorn, ridicule, harassment and insults occasion by the said publication.

Western Publications Limited

Fortune Alimi

Eric Kombat