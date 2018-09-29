Retailing Impasse: Buhari Meets Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo have met over the impasse over Nigerians in the retail market in Ghana.

Law enforcers have been clamping down on foreigners in the retail market in Ghana in an attempt to enforce the law.

The Situation has led to several Nigerians in Ghana having their shops closed sparking a protest in Abuja, their home country, to draw attention to their plight in Ghana.

Ghana’s trade ministry has ordered all Nigerian shops to be opened, an order which is in breach of Ghana’s law on retailing.

In a tweet, the Nigerian leader said he and the Ghanaian President have discussed the impasse between their nationals and progress has been made among them.

“The plight of Nigerian traders in Ghana came up when I met with President @NAkufoAddo yesterday. He assured me that Nigerians are not being deliberately targeted. The relationship between our countries is a very important one, and will not be taken for granted by either side,” Mr Buhari’s announced.

-Starrfmonline