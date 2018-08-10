Resurrection Methodist Screens Congregants

About 500 members of the Resurrection Methodist Society in the Adentan Circuit of the Accra Diocese have benefitted from a free medical screening.

The event saw the medical team providing services like checks for blood pressure (BP), blood sugar, breast cancer, eye screening and general health checks.

According to the Resident Minister, Very Rev. Charles Ekuban, the exercise formed part of the society’s social responsibility of bringing medical support to the doorstep of congregants to ensure they stay in good health.

“The living word of God takes care of our spiritual growth and nourishment the medical screening guarantees the state of our body fitness and capability to be up and doing for our daily tasks, including work of missions,” he stated.

“We are very happy as professionals to extend our services to the members we share fellowship with in the work of ministry and we believe this gesture which will be sustained over the years will bring some ray of hope to them,” Comfort Carboo, the vice chairperson for the medical team, added.

Daniel Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Adentan, reiterated the need for regular medical checks, adding that one must not consult a doctor only in times of bad health.

The MCE, who is also a member of the Resurrection Methodist Society, paid glowing tribute to the health professionals for their spirit of volunteerism.

Some of the congregants also expressed appreciation to the society’s governing body and medical team for rolling out the project.