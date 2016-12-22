Residents Set Robbers Ablaze At Tinga

The shot pregnant woman receiving treatment at the hospital

Two unidentified armed robbers have been set ablaze by some residents at Tinga, near Bole in the Bole District of the Northern Region.

Residents and the armed robbers exchanged fire in the community resulting in the deaths of the two armed robbers.

The suspected armed robbers fired shots indiscriminately which unfortunately hit a pregnant woman who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Tinga community has recorded many robberies this year, and residents are calling on the police to beef up security in the area.

District Police Commander ASP David Azumah, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the police received information about the robbery and quickly moved to the scene.

According to him, two of the armed robbers were shot dead in the process but two others managed to escape from the scene.

He indicated that some residents set ablaze the two armed robbers, saying because of the large number of the residents, the police could not control them so they set them ablaze.”

The armed robbers could not be identified immediately because their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

ASP David Azumah disclosed that the police retrieved one AK47 riffle and ammunition from the crime scene.

The police in the district have intensified patrol in Tinga and its surroundings.

From Eric Kombat, Tinga