Reshuffle In Police

IGP David Asante-Apeatu

Some superior police officers have been re-assigned as part of an ongoing transfer of top law enforcement officers by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu.

COP /Dr. George Akuffo Dampare now takes over from COP Christian Yohunu as Director General, Operations, at the Police Headquarters, as the latter moves to head Special Duties.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was the Paymaster of the Ghana Police Service during the tenure of Mohammed Alhassan, and was moved to the Greater Accra Regional Command as Commander from where he was transferred to the Police Command and Staff College, Winneba, by John Kudalor (immediate past IGP).

When Mr. Asante-Apeatu took over as IGP, the changes, which took place, saw him move to the Police Headquarters as Director General, ICT.

COP Christian Yohunu, until his transfer to the Police Headquarters as Director General, Operation, was the Greater Accra Regional Commander.

COP Prosper Agblor, Director General, Special Duties, is now the Director General, Welfare.

ACP Anthony Tennyson Aidoo, Second in-Command at the ICT Department, now heads the place as Ag Director-General.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt about more changes in the offing in the coming weeks, including retirements, the latter development paving the way for likely promotions and reassignments.

A new Police Council, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its Chairman (as the Constitution dictates), has been sworn into office; and one of its functions has to do with the promotion of top cops.

By A.R. Gomda