I Had Reservations About Mahama’s Leadership Style – Mark Woyongo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Minister of Interior has disclosed he had a personal reservation about the leadership style of former president, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Mark Own Woyongo, though President Mahama tried to satisfied everybody, there were times the former president fell short of quality leadership.

Mark Woyongo was speaking to host of Ultimate Breakfast Show, Lantam Papanko in recent development in the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Prior to the December 2016 elections, Mark Woyongo served as Upper East Regional Minister and Interior Minister respectively under Presidents John Mills and John Mahama.

Even though he will endorse a second term bid for John Mahama, the former minister believes the former has to make changes to his leadership style.

Mark Woyongo said, “I have my own reservations about Mahama’s leadership style but that is a personal issue.”

“I am waiting for the committee investigating our defeat and when they come around, I will raise my issues before them,” he added.

He said, “I think the former president tried to satisfy a whole lot of people but it didn’t go the way it should have gone and I am not ready to talk about the issues in the media…as I indicated, I am waiting for the committee.”

“That notwithstanding, if the party people elect him as our flag bearer in the next elections, I will support him..in fact I will even want to see him leading the NDC in 2020 because he is already marketed and will easily be marketed another time,” Mark Woyongo added.

