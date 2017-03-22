Rescue Plan For Great Olympics

Talal Fattal

Talal and Fadi Fattal of the Global Village Media Group, largest individual shareholder of Accra Great Olympics FC, are beside themselves with worry following the club’s uninspiring performance in the Ghana premier league recently.

A release by the club indicated that “lndeed, as a concerned shareholder with unprecedented stake in the Club, we have been working assiduously behind the scenes trying to explore solutions for the team’s poor performance and ways to address them.”

“Hence, after thorough “soul searching” and dialogue with players, supporters and stakeholders, we wish to put forward our five (5) point roadmap plan to turn Great Olympics Football Club’s fortunes around, for voting and ratification.”

Need To Appoint A New Head Coach

“At this critical moment, this would breathe a new lease of life into the team with a revitalized technical direction, hence our proposed choice of Head Coach, isTom Marcus Christian Strand, a Swedish national with current coach Godwin Attram as assistant Coach/ player.”

Tom Strand,36, holder of UEFA licence ‘A’ diploma in coaching, has a wealth of experience with considerable honors to his credit; he won the 2015 MTN FA Cup with Medeama SC and was awarded the Best Coach of the same tournament. The Swedish coach was also the Head Coach of Bechem United during the 2013/14 season and was instrumental in bringing the Club from relegation to the 5th position in the Premiere League.

Coach Strand possesses special qualities for player development who groomed Augustine Okrah to become the most valuable player and GPL goal king, with the player becoming the most expensive player in Ghana transferred on loan to a foreign club.

Boosting The Playing Body: Acquiring Additional Quality Players By GPL Week 11

In order to achieve this, Mr Talal Fatal said the Technical team will schedule a special screening justifier for professional players mainly strikers and offensive mid-fielders. The exercise will come off next Wednesday, March 29, 2016 at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Park at 10am prompt. This is a prelude to the main league transfer window which will open starting week 11, hence would urge all prospective players to take advantage of this soccer opportunity and become part of the “wonder club” family, it added.”

Transportation

A refurbished 42seater bus branded in the Club’s colors will be provided & outdoored soon to facilitate smooth commuting of players and officials to competitive league centres.

MELCOM GH¢30,000 Players Bonuses Motivational Package

Special sponsorship packages will see each player in the 18 starting team receiving cash winning bonus from the club in addition to free shopping vouchers for every winning match from Melcom.

“We are pleased to also state that there are other potential sponsors who have given us their word to come on board if the team is able to attain 20 points or more at the end of the first round of the league,” the release stated.

OLDGUARDS Olympics Special Dinner GALA

OLD GUARDS of Accra great Olympics are invited to attend special gala dinner night to be held in April-May, with the main objective of raising sponsorship & funds for the club ahead of the GPL 2nd round.

The statement added “We believe that the above recommendations if voted plus ratified by Accra great Olympics club’s majority shareholders and implemented, will contribute immensely in addressing the above challenges and transform the club from its current state to its rightful place in the league.

“We wish to re-affirm our commitment and faith in this great Club, urge all supporters and stakeholders to do same & hold on to the great ideals of perseverance on which Accra Great Olympics was built.”