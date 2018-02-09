Renovation Hits Accra Stadium 

Isaac Asiamah – Minister of Youth and Sports

Phase one of the Accra Stadium renovation, estimated at ¢12.5m has begun.

Already, Coupbay Ghana Limited, the construction outfit for the exercise has mounted their scaffold at the stadium for work to begin.

And baring any unforeseen glitches, the company is expected to complete works this September, two clear months ahead of the women’s AFCON.

The company has been tasked to re-roof the VIP Lounge, replace the damaged steel separators in the orange and VIP stands; coat and paint structural steel members with appropriate protecting chemicals/ paints; as well as repair the scoreboard.

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has cut sod for the commencement of the rehabilitation of the stadium after nearly a decade of negligence.

He told the media that “We are aware that Ghana will host the Africa Women’s championship in 2018 and we believe it will be ready. As I said it’s going to be fit and suitable for the tournament. The scoreboard will also be ready for the tournament, come September 2018.”



By Kofi Owusu Aduonum