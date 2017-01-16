We Remain Positive (FOREIGN) … Says Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is confident the Africa Cup of Nations hosts will recover from their shock draw with debutants Guinea-Bissau.

The Panthers conceded a late goal to be pegged back to 1-1 in a game they were huge favourites to win, leaving them struggling to qualify from Group A with Cameroon and Burkina Faso to come.

“We remain positive. We’re at home, it is a big advantage,” said Aubameyang. “We want to achieve something.”

“It is up to us to win the next game.”

That match will be on Wednesday against Burkina Faso, who came back from a goal down against Cameroon as their match also ended 1-1.

It is vital to Gabon’s chances of progressing to the next round that they improve considerably from their lacklustre performance on Sunday.

The prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang, who scored Gabon’s goal, added: “”We made a mistake (giving away a late goal) but it is now up to us to rectify the problem.”

“Obviously the result was not ideal to start with. The first half was difficult. We began with a little stress, we were a little tense.”

“Unfortunately in the end, we let in a goal that we should not have conceded. It was a mistake that we should not have made. It will teach us not to repeat it.”