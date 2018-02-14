Remain Hopeful …Kotoko Chief

Dr Kwame Kyei

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei has called for exceptional calm from the fabulous fraternity following their uninspiring results in the CAF Confederations Cup in Kumasi on Sunday.

Kotoko managed just a goal lead over CARA Brazzaville after wasting three spot kicks in the first leg tie four days ago.

The results has thrown many of the club’s faithful into doubt; questioning their ability to scale over the Central African challenge seven days from today.

However, the club’s Executive chairman has called on its fans to remain hopeful ahead of the second leg tie.

“I have said that the battle won’t be easy. We have to rely on God in these difficult times. That’s my principle in life,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM

“We have not given up any hope of qualifying to the next stage at all. I will continuously plead for patience from the fans.

“The battle will be tough but patience moves mountains. I will thank everybody for the massive show of support so far.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum