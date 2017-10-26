Releasing Botchwey C’ttee Report Will Be Disastrous For NDC – Nii Lante

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

A member of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee has reiterated opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) stance not to release its report.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye said making details of the report which details how and why candidate John Mahama performed abysmally in last December’s elections, could be disastrous for the party.

He said the recent media reports serialising the supposed leaked document were just attempts by political opponents to force the NDC to release the full report, a tactic he says will not succeed.

“What these people are doing, is communist inferior tactics to compel us to put the report out there.

“I can say as a member of the Committee that anything that possibly will induce us, coerce us or push us to put the original report out will spell the doom of the party, and I will never recommend that,” the Odododiodioo legislator told Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, host of the AM Show on Joy News TV, Thursday.

The report said the 2016 campaign funds of the NDC was mismanaged by party executives at the national, regional and constituency levels.

A copy of the leaked 455-page report revealed the money was either “pocketed” or channelled through irregular means.

It also traced deep cracks which formed after the party elected national, regional and constituency executives in 2014.

It chronicled how the party was divided two years ahead of the crucial 2016 general elections because some defeated party executives adopted a laid-back attitude, while others worked against the party.

The report stated also that “only 4 out of the 34 members of the Presidential Press Corps were given vehicles from a pool of about 200 vehicles available for distribution to the press corps and others.”

However, some top members of the party have questioned the authenticity of the report.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others have rubbished the documents being serialised, describing them as fake.

But Mr Vandepuye said, “we’ve done an executive summary which has been made available for public consumption, but the report itself is an in-house medicine to heal us.”

“It’s for us and our own consumption and not for somebody else. When the NPP did their report, they did they put it out in the public domain? Why are they expecting us to put ours in the public domain? We will never do that. They are doing this to get us to put out the original report,” he said.

“We’ve used wisdom and intelligence to craft a report that critically diagnoses the problems of the party,” the Odododiodioo MP added.

