Release Delayed Free SHS Grant – CHASS Pleads With Govt

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools ( CHASS) has pleaded with the government to release free SHS grants for the third term.

CHASS in a statement on Monday, May 28, said the delays in the payment of the grant is creating serious financial challenges for the Senior High Schools in the country.

The plea by the schools comes on the back of the recent announcement by the Ministry of Education that about GHC484 million has been released for the flagship Free SHS programme as of May 2018.

According to the ministry, the funding is to “ensure the smooth running and implementation of the programme” which was launched in September 2017.

The ministry said it was providing all the necessary logistics needed for the smooth implementation of the Free SHS programme and other important initiatives geared towards fostering quality education.

Below is the statement the schools.

-Starrfmonline