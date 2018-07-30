Reinstated DSP Tehoda Resumes Work Today

DSP Gifty Tehoda (right) with her husband

DSP Gifty Tehoda is expected to resume work today (Monday) after she was reinstated by the Ghana Police Service and promoted to the rank of a Chief Superintendent.

Her reinstatement comes after a Human Rights Court ordered the Police Service and Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu to recall her after she was dismissed in 2012.

The judge also held that the police breached the rule of natural justice for a fair hearing, as DSP Tehoda was not given an opportunity to be heard during the service enquiry by the police leading to her dismissal.

She was dismissed from the service for her alleged involvement in the case that was widely known as the “Cocaine turn baking soda” scandal.

After years of legal battle, the court declared her not guilty Accra on March 31, 2017

The court also awarded her GHS 38,000 in damages for her wrongful dismissal and wrongful detention.

While the police has ensured she resumes work today, it is unclear if the service has honoured its financial obligation as directed by the court.

The case involving DSP Tehoda began on September 27, 2011, when one Nana Ama Martins was arrested for possessing large parcels suspected to be cocaine, which later turned into bicarbonate or baking soda.

DSP Tehoda was linked to the disappearance of the cocaine and was interdicted and subsequently dismissed from the Police Service.

She was then the Deputy Commander in-charge of the Commercial Crimes Unit.

But three years after her acquittal, the Police Service did not reinstate her, forcing her to go to the Human Rights High Court to challenge the wrongful dismissal by the Ghana Police Service.

-Citifmonline