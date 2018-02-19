Reinstate 1992 Constitution! Togo Opposition Demands As factions Meet Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and President Faure Gnassingbe

The Coalition of opposition parties in Togo is demanding the reinstatement of the 1992 Constitution which puts a time limit on the tenure of a government in power.

The parties are seeking an end to what they refer to as the dynasty of the Gnassingbe family which has ruled the West African country for over four decades.

In a mediation talk led by Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the parties said nothing will stop them from going back to the streets if the 1992 constitution is not reinstated.

Togo has been a hotbed of violence in the last few months after series of demonstrations led by 14 opposition parties.

An estimated 100,000 protestors hit the streets late last year demanding the resignation of Faure Gnassingbe who succeeded his late father in 2005. His father, Gnassingbe Eyadema had been in power for 38 years.

At least 16 people were confirmed dead with dozens injured in clashes between angry demonstrators and military officers loyal to President Faure Gnassingbe.

The protestors are threatening another demonstration in the coming days if their demands are not heeded to.

After meeting the two feuding factions separately, Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo has assumed a mediating role fully recognized by the factions.

He left Ghana for Togo Sunday in a desperate effort to bring lasting peace to the neighbouring country.

The first dialogue was held Monday, between the two factions and Ghana’s president.

A spokesperson for the Togolese government, Charles Konde Agba thanked the president of Ghana and his Guinean counterpart for their roles in ensuring peace in Togo.

He said the government is coming to the dialogue with an open mind and with tolerance hoping to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The leader of the Coalition of political parties Jean Piere said over half a century, Togo has had bad governance and is demanding a return to the 1992 constitution.

He said they have mobilized around the country and across the diaspora to demonstrate their rejection of dictatorship and demand a return to the 1992 constitution in its original version.

Ghana’s president implored the leaders of the two factions to exhibit a spirit of compromise in order to bring lasting peace to Togo.

-Myjoyonline