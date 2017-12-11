REGSEC Sacks Sand Winners Near Tamale

Officials of REGSEC at Nawuni sand winning site

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has given sand winners at Nawuni a one-week ultimatum to vacate the site.

According to REGSEC, the illegal sand winning at Nawuni is woefully affecting the operations of Ghana Water Company Limited in the area.

The activities of the sand winners cause erosion and increase the turbidity of raw water and enhance sedimentary transport.

The activities of the sand winners have affected the river source which serves the entire Tamale Metropolis.

The river has been completely contaminated, costing huge amounts of money for treatment.

Under the government’s flagship programme, ‘one district, one factory’, prospective businesses and factories would be established in the region, and it is necessary to find a lasting solution to the water crisis.

It is estimated that the Ghana Water Company Limited spends a substantial amount of money to treat the water.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, GWCL Engineer Nde Bugri Steven stated that the high turbidity causes siltation in the raw water, causing damage to the water pumps.

From Eric Kombat, Nawuni