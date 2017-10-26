I Regret Bleaching – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku has said he regrets bleaching.

The Bukom-based boxer was seen flaunting his heavily bleached skin some months back. He later confirmed he was using bleaching creams to enhance his outlook.

He was reported to have said in an interview that he was bleaching to become Ghana’s ambassador to Germany.

“I am bleaching myself for German people to know that German peo­ple and Bukom Banku are one…. So if you see me now, you will observe that I am from Germany. I want Ghanaians to know that I am a German now,” he said.

After priding himself with the bleaching act for almost four months, he later announced that he had put a stop to the act advising Ghanaians not to follow his mistake but learn from the consequences.

He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, October 25 that he was inspired by the fairer skin of musicians such as Michael Jackson and Daddy Lumba, but has now realized bleaching is not a good thing and regrets it.

“I stopped bleaching long ago. You know Daddy Lumba and Michael Jackson were looking nice and I admired them so I also started bleaching and people started praising me…they called me ‘Banku Fresh’ and the likes and I was happy but after I stopped bleaching the name changed to ‘Banku black, banku dirty’. I now fear Ghanaians because the same people who will praise you are the same people who will turn around and insult you. I want to tell Ghanaians that bleaching is not good even if you give me $10,000.000 million, I won’t bleach,” Bukom told Bola Ray.

-Starrfmonline