How The Regions Mark The 61st Anniversary

Minister Osei-Mensah in front of a contingent of officers at the parade

Ghana marked its 61st Independence Anniversary yesterday with a national parade at the Independence Square but all the regions and districts were not left out in the celebration.

The colourful ceremony across the country passed successfully but some regions recorded the usual cases of ‘faintings’ mostly by students on parade.

From Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Daniel Bampoe reports that all security agencies and students from different schools marked the regional parade at the Jackson Park, with Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darffuor taking the salute.

Unfortunately, about 72 people including 66 pupils throughout the region became dizzy during the parade probably due to exhaustion and had to be treated and discharged by a medical team from the Ghana Red Cross and the Ambulance Service.

Schools and institutions that performed creditably at the parade received awards including sets of jerseys, computers, certificates and citations.

In the Akropong North Municipality for instance, Okuapeman Senior High School won the best school in the march past with Mampong Presec and School for the Deaf SHS taking second and third positions respectively.

Dennis Aboagye Miracle, the MCE for Akropong North Municipal read the speech on behalf of President Akufo Addo.

At Asamankese, the major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members stole the show at the grounds.

The NPP members were spotted marching and demonstrating the “Moving Forward” slogan as the opposition NDC were also showing the “We need Change” slogan.

In the Western Region, Emmanuel Opoku reports that the information gathered indicated that the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa East, Wilson Arthur collapsed while reading the President’s speech at the parade to mark the anniversary.

According to reports, the DCE could not finish reading the speech when he fell and DAILY GUIDE gathered it took the intervention of some security personnel to send him to the Ahmadiya Hospital in the area for treatment.

However, speaking to Abraham Mensah, one of the people close to the DCE, he denied the assertion that the DCE collapsed but confirmed that the DCE could not finish reading his speech. He explained that Mr. Arthur was not feeling well when he was leaving home for the programme at Daboase in the district, saying “and so while he was left with about a page to finish reading his speech, he stopped and sat calmly on his seat. He did not collapse.”

However in Takoradi, the regional capital, the colourful parade was held at the Jubilee Park, to commemorate Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary.

Contingents from the Ghana Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Immigration Service, thrilled the crowd with different military displays and marching.

About 1,200 pupils and students from private and public basic schools as well as Senior High Schools in the Sekondi- Metropolis marched alongside the security agencies to mark the day.

Western Regional Minister, Dr Kweku Afriyie took the salute and jointly inspected the parade with the Regional Director of Education, Addo Dankwa Akufo, after Christian, Muslim and traditional prayers.

The Regional Minister who read the President’s speech, commended the security agencies, the schools and all participants.

Wood Bridge International Junior High School in Takoradi was adjudged the best Private JHS in the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Western Region.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah reports from Bongo in the Upper East Region that the parade at Bongo, was formed by 16 Primary Schools, 19 Junior High Schools, 6 Senior High Schools and 7 Voluntary groups drawn from various parts of the district.

He said after the march past, the District Chief Executive for Bongo, Peter Ayinbisa called on Ghanaians not to sit on the fence and watch the President struggle to build a “Ghana beyond aid.”

“Building Ghana Beyond Aid means mobilizing and leveraging domestic savings and revenues; expanding financial inclusion with Credit Services and Savings Systems for all, especially the women; and where there is resolute efficiency and accountability in the use of all public resources.”

“With the natural resources, talents and rich human qualities given to us by God, coupled with effective leadership, this country can wean itself off aid from developed countries and thereby occupy its rightful position in the international circles with regard to world trade, world politics, sports and technological development,” the DCE noted.

From Tamale in the Northern Region, Eric Kombat reports that the Regional Minister Salifu Saeed appealed passionately to the people in the region to give peace a chance so that the President’s vision of supervising a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ will be fulfilled.

“I therefore, appeal to the good people of the Northern Region to continue with the good work when it comes to peace building so that government will be able to implement the good policies for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

The Independence Day parade was held at the Tamale Jubilee Park with all the security agencies together with 27 schools consisting of primary, junior and senior high schools turning up for the parade which was conducted by Ft. Lt Alphancy Deramy.

I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr. and Ernest Kofi Adu report from Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region that the city’s head porters popularly called ‘Kayayes’stole the show at the parade as they marched past the Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah and Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi as well as a host of government officials.

Their leader Hajiya Adiza aka Adiza Zongo Pioneer, was seen holding a huge Ghana flag as she led her colleagues, some carrying head pans of various sizes to march past the officiakls who applauded them.

The minister who delivered the President’s keynote address said “the litmus test is simple: everyday must bring some improvement into our lives; today must be an improvement on yesterday and our tomorrow must certainly be better than our today.”

He added that “the only nation we are destined for is the one we choose and decide to be in. We do not have to accept anyone’s definition of Africa or Ghana. We must define and craft our destiny.”

From Cape Coast in the Central Region, Joseph Annan reports that the Jubilee Park where the regional parade was held was decorated with the country’s colours.

About 1,500 people drawn from the security services and schools participated in the parade which was supervised by Superintendent Kingsley Abrokwa, Commanding Officer from the Regional Police Command, who was the parade officer.

The Police Regimental Band from Winneba provided music amid colourful cultural displays by students particularly from the Ghana National College.

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan in a speech on behalf of the President said the government’s economic transformational agenda to stimulate rapid socio- economic development is on course.

Some basic and junior high schools were given awards for their performance at the parade with Pere Planque Primary School emerging the winner in the primary school category while AME Zion won in the Junior High category.

Awards and certificates were presented to the best Cadet Corps for which Ghana National College followed by Wesley Girls Senior High School and Academy of the King Anglican school received prizes respectively.